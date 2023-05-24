Landmaster hires VP of sales and marketing

Landmaster has named Dustin Noble as the vice president of sales and marketing. With a strong powersports background, Noble previously worked as a manager of dealer development and director of sales. At Landmaster, he will be a great asset in achieving organization and structure within the sales department.

Noble grew up in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, playing hockey and racing motocross. He and his wife Meghan have been married for 15 years. They have four children, Brantley, Charley, Presley and Grayson.

“I am very excited to be a part of this small, intimate company that focuses on the details and values the customers,” Noble says. “After many years at big companies, I look forward to bringing those experiences and techniques to Landmaster.”

The Landmaster family looks forward to the significant contributions of Noble and his extensive knowledge and efforts in the industry.