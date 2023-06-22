NPDA adds longtime dealer to board of directors

The National Powersports Dealers Association (NPDA) has added another industry expert, John Leach, owner of Pete’s Cycle Co., to its board of directors. The organization has now surpassed 350 members in its relatively short existence.

John Leach, owner of Pete's Cycle in Maryland, has joined the NPDA board.

Leach literally grew up in the powersports business, beginning as a 12-year-old at Pete’s Cycle, which was started by his father in 1938. After holding many positions at the dealership over the years, Leach took over operations in 1991. Pete's Cycle Co. has two dealership locations, carrying 15 brands between the two stores.

“I believe the NPDA board of directors is there to help weigh out policies from the Manufacturers as well as the government to help steer the Dealers and the industry in the correct direction,” Leach said. “Also, to help fellow dealers out with working on their business, not in their business.”

Bob Althoff, Chairman of the NPDA, says: “John brings great expertise to his position on the NPDA board. We look forward to seeing the ideas he brings forth and the contributions he makes in helping us continue the work of this association.”

Since its founding in May 2021, the association has quickly added new powersports dealer members, including Harley-Davidson and metric dealers and independent (non-franchised) shops. The board of directors consists of nine men and three women who are dealers from Alaska to Virginia, Ohio to Texas.