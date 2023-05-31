Honda to bring new SCL500 retro-style scrambler to U.S.

American Honda has announced that the new SCL500 "scrambler"-style motorcycle is coming to the U.S. market. The SCL500 (based on the Rebel 500 platform) is a nod to the 1960s scramblers when Honda offered the CL72 and CL77.

A throwback to the early '60s, when simple, stripped-down motorcycles like Honda's CL72 came on the scene, the SCL500 features key "scrambler" styling elements. (Photo courtesy of Honda)

Honda also announced the return of several other models, many of which have received notable improvements. The bobber-style Shadow Phantom cruiser benefits from styling and performance upgrades, while its classic cruiser counterpart, the Shadow Aero, returns with a new color.

"Honda has consistently demonstrated an ability to deliver fun, retro motorcycles that scratch a nostalgic itch while offering the performance and reliability for which Honda is so well known," says Brandon Wilson, manager of sports and experiential for American Honda. "That's the case with the all-new SCL500, and we're confident it will be a hit with American customers. We're also pleased to confirm the return of existing cruiser, scooter and miniMOTO models, several of which tout important improvements. Together, this collection of machines serves as a reminder of Honda's versatility in the powersports market."

2023 SCL500

A throwback to the early '60s, when simple, stripped-down motorcycles like Honda's CL72 came on the scene, the SCL500 features key "scrambler" styling elements—upright riding position, high-routed exhaust, block tires, ample suspension travel and a retro aesthetic—in an approachable package and at an attractive price. Leveraging the 500cc parallel-twin engine that has proven so successful in models like the Rebel 500, the retro-inspired SCL500 is light and nimble, making it a casual, fun entry for a broad swath of customers, from new riders to more seasoned enthusiasts. Because personalization is vital to many fans of this genre, a wide range of Honda Accessories is offered for the SCL500, enabling owners to customize their rides as they see fit.

MSRP: $6,799

Colors: Candy Orange; Mattel Laurel Green Metallic

Available: June

The 2024 Shadow Phantom gets some styling and performance updates.

2024 Shadow Phantom

For the 2024 model year, this cruiser icon takes it to the next level with a two-tone gas tank, new handlebar, handlebar clamps, headlight cover, air-cleaner cover, display instruments, turn signals and machine-cut cylinder-head fins. An updated single seat provides comfort for long, relaxed rides, and a passenger seat and footpegs are offered for those who want to bring a plus-one along for the ride. A new ABS version is available for the new model year, and both trim levels receive a rear disc brake.

MSRP: Shadow Phantom $8,399, Phantom ABS: $8,699

Colors: Deep Pearl Gray Metallic; Orange Metallic

Available: June

2024 Shadow Aero

For the 2024 model year, this popular cruiser is updated with new colors and a new disc rear brake for the standard version, a feature that was previously reserved for the ABS trim level. The low-slung seat and pullback handlebar offer a relaxed riding position, while the large front fender, chrome components, spoke wheels and V-twin engine contribute to its perennial styling.

MSRP: Shadow Aero: $7,949, Aero ABS: $8,249

Color: Black

Available: June

The ADV160 gets a power boost for 2024.

2024 ADV160

Renamed for the 2024 model year, the ADV160 touts a new, larger-displacement engine that delivers improved performance and reduced emissions. Also incorporated are updates aimed at boosting comfort and convenience, but the capable-but-rugged "City Adventure" concept remains.

MSRP: $4,499

Colors: Red Metallic; Pearl Smoky Gray

Available: July

2024 Grom

The Grom often serves as a customization platform for those looking for an amusing project, which has helped to establish the Grom as one of the powersports industry's most popular motorcycle models—and the undisputed emperor of the miniMOTO world.

MSRP: Grom (base) $3,599; SP model $3,699; ABS model $3,799

Colors: Grom: Blue Raspberry; Pearl White; Nitric Orange; SP: Matte Gray Metallic; ABS: Pearl White

Available: Grom: June; SP: August; ABS: June

2023 PCX

The industry benchmark for scooter design and technology, the PCX is the ultimate tool for tackling urban environments in style.

MSRP: $4,149

Color: Matte Brown Metallic

Available: June