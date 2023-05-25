Polaris recalls RZR models due to fire hazard

Polaris has recalled its 2021-2023 RZR Pro XP 4 and 2022-2023 RZR Turbo R 4 side-by-sides. A fuel leak can occur at the fuel pump assembly joint on the fuel tank in close proximity to a hot surface, posing a fire hazard.

The recall was announced May 18 and about 20,330 units are affected. In addition, about 330 were sold in Canada. (Some of these vehicles were previously recalled in May 2021 and November 2020).

Customers can contact Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or visit www.polaris.com under “Off Road Safety Recalls” or www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if their vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With: Canada

Description: This recall involves certain VINs of model year 2021-2023 RZR Pro XP 4 and Model Year 2022-2023 RZR Turbo R 4 vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in the following colors: black, blue, graphite, gray, navy blue, titanium metallic, metallic, orange, red, silver and white. The recalled vehicles were sold in a four-seat configuration. The model name is printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is located on the vehicle’s frame in the left rear wheel well.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. The dealer will replace the fuel pump assembly free of charge. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles and is notifying all dealers and registered owners directly to provide more details about the repair.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received five reports of fuel leaks, including one report of fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2019 through November 2022 for between $25,700 and $39,600.

Importer: Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota

Manufactured In: Mexico

Recall number: 23-760