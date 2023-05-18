Ducati unveils new “Stripe Livery” SuperSport 950 S

For 2024, Ducati has introduced an updated color range for the SuperSport 950 S, featuring the new Stripe Livery, which complements the classic Ducati Red color scheme.

2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 S Strip Livery edition. (Photos: Ducati)

The SuperSport 950 S has been upgraded with new design elements, including two brand-new dark grey and Ducati Red colored lines located on the front mudguard and side air vents. These lines create a playful yet dynamic effect against the “Iceberg White” fairing, which is further accentuated by the revamped graphics in line with the new color scheme.

The motorcycle’s design pays tribute to the Panigale V4 with a full-LED headlight equipped with DRL and side air vents. The Centro Stile Ducati has succeeded in blending style and sportiness seamlessly, providing riders with an aesthetically pleasing experience that prioritizes safety.

The heart of the SuperSport is the Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine that produces 110 hp at 9,000 rpm and 68.6 ft-lb of torque at 6,5000 rpm. The sporty character of the SuperSport 950 S is also found in the equipment, with a low-weight single-sided aluminum swingarm and a trellis frame with high torsional rigidity.

The SuperSport 950 S boasts exclusive standard features, such as the fully adjustable Öhlins fork and shock absorber, a passenger seat cover, and glossy black wheel rims. In this updated version, the wheel rims have been enhanced with a unique “tag” in Ducati Red color. The Ducati family of road sports bikes also includes the standard version of the SuperSport 950 S, which is available in the classic Ducati Red livery.

The Ducati electronic package includes ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Quick Shift up/down, and three Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, and Urban). The full-TFT 4.3” display adds to the bike’s functionality and convenience.

The SuperSport 950 S offers customization options to cater to individual preferences and requirements, thanks to the Sport and Touring accessory packages developed by Ducati Performance, which can be combined.

The Sport package highlights the bike’s sporty nature through features such as carbon fiber tank and front mudguard protections, adjustable and articulated brake and clutch levers, LED turn indicators, and an aluminum number plate holder.

Meanwhile, the Touring package focuses on enhancing the SuperSport’s comfort during long rides with a smoke-tinted windscreen, heated grips, and spacious expandable side panniers. Both packages, as well as other accessories that can be purchased separately, are available on Ducati.com‘s “Configurator” section.

The SuperSport 950 S featuring the Stripe Livery will be in Ducati dealerships in Q3 at a starting price of $18,095 in the U.S. and $20,395 CAD in Canada.