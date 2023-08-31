Hot Products: HJC DS-X1 Dual-Sport Helmet

The HJC DS-X1 dual-sport helmet is designed for both street and off-road riding with useful features and a light weight. Ideal for dual-sport or adventure applications where riders explore both paved and unpaved roads and trails, this helmet has the functionality and comfort for both.
The helmet is made of an Advanced Polycarbonate composite shell for lighter weight using advanced CAD design for superior aerodynamics. The peak and Pinlock-ready faceshield are removable for use with goggles, and the large eye port allows for maximum visibility and a better goggle fit.
Important for riding off-road in the warmer months, the DS-X1 features a SuperCool moisture-wicking interior that is anti-bacterial, removable, and washable. The ACS Advanced Channeling Ventilation System allows for full front-to-back airflow to flush out heat and humidity.
This HJC dual-sport helmet also comes with glasses grooves, speaker pockets, a chin curtain, and a double D-ring fastener. It comes in sizes XS-2XL in solid colors silver, black, semi-flat black, anthracite, and white, starting at $179.99. The Synergy version comes in three graphics options and starts at $209.99.