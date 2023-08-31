Hot Products: HJC DS-X1 Dual-Sport Helmet

The HJC DS-X1 dual-sport helmet is designed for both street and off-road riding with useful features and a light weight. Ideal for dual-sport or adventure applications where riders explore both paved and unpaved roads and trails, this helmet has the functionality and comfort for both.

The HJC DS-X1 dual-sport helmet in Black and Synergy. (Photo: HJC)

The helmet is made of an Advanced Polycarbonate composite shell for lighter weight using advanced CAD design for superior aerodynamics. The peak and Pinlock-ready faceshield are removable for use with goggles, and the large eye port allows for maximum visibility and a better goggle fit.

Important for riding off-road in the warmer months, the DS-X1 features a SuperCool moisture-wicking interior that is anti-bacterial, removable, and washable. The ACS Advanced Channeling Ventilation System allows for full front-to-back airflow to flush out heat and humidity.

This HJC dual-sport helmet also comes with glasses grooves, speaker pockets, a chin curtain, and a double D-ring fastener. It comes in sizes XS-2XL in solid colors silver, black, semi-flat black, anthracite, and white, starting at $179.99. The Synergy version comes in three graphics options and starts at $209.99.