Less than a month to submit Nifty 50 application

One day after its launch, the 2022 Nifty 50 Winter/Spring application is off and running. The inbox overfloweth with applications, but there's still plenty of time to participate. The deadline is Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The application is staring at your below.

That’s right, the Nifty 50 program is back, and like most things these days, with a new look. Beginning in 2022, the Nifty 50 will be presented in a Winter/Spring showcase in the first half of the year. We will wrap up the second half of the year with a Summer/Fall edition of the Nifty 50.

“We know that with current supply chain issues, products will not be coming to market as consistently as they once did, so we want to do whatever we can to showcase as many products and services that can lead to dealer profitability,” said Dave McMahon, editor-in-chief and content director of Powersports Business. “We’re looking forward to being able to spread the news about can’t-miss products for dealers to consider twice a year going forward. This is largely a reflection of the participation we have received for the Nifty 50 project in recent years. Big props to the product managers and companies whose participation has forced us to expand.”

And for you nostalgic types, we’ve included the video compilation of last year’s video submissions. We will produce two of these videos for 2022.