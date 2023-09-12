Outdoor study: A deep dive into powersport choices

EPG Specialty Information’s recent survey reveals an intriguing profile of those interested in outdoor activities and powersport vehicles. Motorcycle riding is the most popular outdoor activity, enjoyed by 88.7% of the respondents. In terms of physical fitness, it is seen as moderately to very important by 69.6% of the participants, with a significant percentage engaging in regular exercise. However, most respondents (74.2%) do not participate in any health and wellness programs. Social outdoor activities and adventure elements are moderately important, with fitness levels and outdoor preferences significantly influencing their choice of powersport vehicles.

More details can be found in EPG SI’s full report here.