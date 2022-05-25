EPG consumer survey reveals Motorcycle Audio trends

The latest survey of motorcycle owners from My Voice Rewards, sibling data brand to Powersports Business, finds that there’s plenty of opportunity at the dealership level when it comes to motorcycle audio add-ons and upgrades.

The My Voice Rewards Motorcycle Riding Audio survey group included a range of segments and brands represented by the riders. The top segment of ownership is Cruiser (33% of survey respondents). Touring (29%), Sport-touring (26%) and ADV (19%) follow in popularity.

The top brands represented by survey takers are Harley-Davidson (32%), Honda (25%), BMW (22%) and Yamaha (22%).

Two out of three respondents said they listen to music or podcasts while riding their motorcycle.

When asked if they have upgraded or installed a new audio system on their motorcycle (speakers, amplifier, Bluetooth stereo, etc.), 83% replied no.

A total of 60% of the survey takers who took the 13-question Motorcycle Riding Audio survey own at least two motorcycles.

The following survey results are available for purchase:

Motorcycle Jackets

Motorcycle Insurance

Motorcycle Riding Audio

Snowmobile Dealership Interaction

Snowmobile Clubs

Electric Snowmobiles

Boat Trailers and Transportation

Boat Shows

For more information on the results of the latest My Voice Rewards surveys of motorcycle, snowmobile and boating enthusiasts, contact content director Dave McMahon at dmcmahon@powersportsbusiness.com.

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Orlando will include a deeper look at results of many of the 2022 My Voice Rewards consumer powersports enthusiast surveys. As you are also likely a powersports enthusiast, feel free to sign up and get paid for your input at myvoicerewards.com.

Advertisement

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Diamond: Torque Group

Gold: FIN GPS Security and National Powersport Auctions (NPA).

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing and United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne and Dealership Performance 360 CRM.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list):

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference will be held at the Caribe Royale concurrent with events from our sibling magazines and brands, OPE Business and Boating Industry.

Some pics from the 2021 Accelerate Conference in Atlanta...