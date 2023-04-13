Giant Loop ADV Ride set for Crane Hot Springs, Oregon, June 1-4

Bend, Oregon-based ADV gear brand Giant Loop will host its annual ride for the twelfth time this year, June 1-4 in Crane Hot Springs, Oregon.

The Giant Loop Ride has grown to become the largest dual sport and adventure motorcycle rally event in the state and one of the largest in the USA, with 600 riders and 40 vendors already confirmed.

The 12th annual Giant Loop Ride is set for June 1-4 in Oregon. (Photo: Giant Loop)

This year, Harley-Davidson, Royal Enfield, Ural and Kawasaki will offer demo rides, plus UBCO, Cake and Zero electric motorcycle brands. Riders must register in advance for the Giant Loop Ride, but there is no additional charge for demo rides.

“The Giant Loop Ride started as a customer appreciation meet-up with 40 riders,” says Harold Olaf Cecil, Giant Loop founder. “The intention has always been to showcase the magnificent, vast, remote beauty of our home state and to share the world-class off-pavement riding opportunities that represent our company’s roots and origins. Riders enjoy the experience so much that the GL Ride is now more than fifteen times its original attendance, and we take over the entire Crane Hot Springs facility for our event. Riders travel from as far away as northern Alberta, Canada and Texas to join us, and this year we have riders from the east coast and Sweden coming.”

An additional day of riding has been added this year to offer participants more opportunities to explore public dirt and gravel roads on their own, to sharpen off-road riding skills with free clinics and to enjoy demos, shopping with vendors, presentations, contests and games. Each admission also includes free, unlimited hot springs access to soak sore muscles after a long day of riding in eastern Oregon’s high desert.

Confirmed vendors and brands from Oregon and around the USA include Alpinestars, American Rally Originals, Backcountry Discovery Routes, BackFire Station, Barkbusters, Cake, C. O. Bodyworks, Cyclops Adventure Sports, Evergreen Motorcycle Attorneys, Harley-Davidson, Hippo Hands, Kawasaki, Lexin, Mark Yaconelli, Mathew Sturtevant, Molecule Motosports, Motion Footpegs, Moto Camp Nerd, MotOz, Mule Moto, Pacific Power Sports, Pro Caliber Bend, ProCycle.Us, Public Land Stewards Bend, Rev’It, Ride My Road, Roadrunner Magazine, ROK Straps, Royal Enfield, Seat Concepts, Skool of Moto, SRC Moto, Tailgate Industries, Trail Tech, UBCO, Ural, USWE Sports, Vanasche Motorsports, Veterans Back 40 Adventures, Wildhorse Harley-Davidson/Kawasaki and Zac Speed.

This year’s presentation schedule includes a showing of the new Oregon Backcountry Discovery Route documentary film, which the Pacific Northwest-based non-profit organization released this year.

Registration information is available at www.giantloopmoto.com/product/12th-annual-giant-loop-ride.

