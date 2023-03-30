Ride1Up unveils moped-style electric bike

Ride1Up has released the Revv1, a Class 2 moped-style electric bike designed for everything from adrenaline-inducing rides to a quick trip to town. The Revv1 flaunts a striking moto-inspired design packed with performance and value.

The new Revv1 includes full coverage fenders that provide ample protection from debris and rain, and integrated front and rear lights ensure riders can see and be seen. The burly 20x4 inch tires, powerful 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes and full-suspension or hardtail options inspire confidence to navigate any terrain.

The Revv1 is a Class 2, moped-style electric bike with an MSRP of $2,395.

The bike is powered by a reliable 52V 20AH Battery and 750W Motor with a removable software limiter. It features pedal-assist / throttle acceleration. Riders can customize the Revv1 with storage cage, foot pegs, a rear passenger handle, rear rack and more.

Features:

Class 2 52V 20AH Battery & 750W Motor

Available with full suspension or Hardtail

4 Piston Hydraulic Disc brakes front and rear

20" x 4" fat tires

Front and Rear lights

Full coverage fenders

Available in Graphite Grey and Moss Green

Add-ons - Storage Cage, Foot Pegs, Rear Handle, Rear Rack and more

Frame options:

MSRP: $2,395 - Full Suspension

MSRP: $1,895 - Front Suspension / hardtail

