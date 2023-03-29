PSB highlights latest Z1R products

Z1R has released its latest products which include Billet gloves, a new graphic for the CC Beanie helmet and a new line of rain suits.

The Z1R short cuff styled Billet glove has a high grip synthetic leather palm and padded wrist for great handlebar feel and comfort. The backhand utilizes a stretch material to achieve a performance and comfortable fit. Neoprene wrist and knuckles are added in for additional comfort. Reflective piping on select fingers and touch screen fingertips are also featured. The Billet glove is available in solid black and camo and in sizes S-3X with a suggested retail price of $29.95.

The new men and women rain suits are redesigned in three colorway, fully waterproof and wind resistant. Waterproof tapped seams, reflective piping for added visibility, adjustable waist and cuffs on jacket, and a generous cut to allow fitment over riding gear. Also featured are zippered pant leg openings for easy entry and exit, an elastic boot stirrup to hold pants down and a heat resistant inner knee panel for protection from exhaust. The women’s rain suits are available in sizes XS-2X and the men’s rain suits are available in sizes S-4X. The suggested retail price is $99.95.

Z1R has introduced a new Justic graphic for the CC Beanie helmet that pays homage to our country. The CC Beanie features a fully removable moisture-wicking liner, a secure, snug and comfortable fit, and passes DOT certification. The helmet is available in sizes XS-2X with a suggested retail price of $99.95.