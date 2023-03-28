MIC encourages members to join 2023 Capitol Hill Fly-In

MIC members are encouraged to register for the 2023 Capitol Hill Fly-In that will take place April 25-26. The Fly-In allows MIC members (non-members are charged a fee) to meet key Congressional legislators and staff to discuss issues that are relevant to dealers and the overall powersports industry.

Attendees registering on the dedicated MIC website should include the zip codes for their U.S. facilities so the MIC Government Relations Office can properly target meetings on The Hill. The earlier attendees sign up, the sooner the government relations team can reach out to elected officials, staff and Washington insiders, and set up valuable meetings about important issues for dealerships and powersports companies.

A select group of discounted rooms has been reserved at the Canopy by Hilton down along The Wharf for $289 plus tax per night if booked before April 3. Rooms are booking fast so the GRO recommends registering today and taking advantage of the discounted rates.

Members should plan to arrive in Washington on the afternoon of April 25 and plan to depart the morning of April 27. The fly-in is free for MIC members and $1,000 for non-members.

Check out the video to learn more: