Industry veteran named Editor-in-Chief of Powersports Business

Brendan Baker has been hired as the new Editor-in-Chief of Powersports Business magazine. Baker comes to PSB and EPG media with a wealth of experience in publishing, racing and powersports.

The PSB team already gave him a warm welcome during a recent cold snowmobile ride with former interim editor Glenn Hansen, VP of sales Mark Rosacker and Snow Goer editor John Prusak. They rode several 2023 snowmobile models around the Plymouth, Minnesota headquarters.

Mark Rosacker (right) is the trail captain for the area, so he led the group. New EIC Brendan Baker (left) had never ridden a snowmobile, and former interim editor Glenn Hansen (middle) was a little rusty. But all had good team bonding and seat time on some great sleds, including a 2024 Arctic Cat ZR 600. (Staff photo)

Baker has been on the gas since starting with PSB on March 1. He was previously the editor of Motorcycle & Powersports News as well as several automotive titles throughout his more than 20-year trade publishing career. He also has extensive racing experience as a driver and crew chief, and he even did a stint as a data acquisition assistant and communications specialist for an Indy Car team in the mid-2000s.

"It's been a long road to get here, but I am so excited to join the Powersports Business team and continue my powersports journey with all the good people I've met at EPG media. I'm looking forward to connecting with dealers and other industry professionals to help provide insight and market intelligence to run their businesses more effectively," adds Baker.

He's an avid kart racer and loves to ride two-wheels and four. Stay tuned for his first column in the April edition of Powersports Business. If you'd like to drop him a note, he can be reached at bbaker@epgacceleration.com.