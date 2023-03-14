New owner joins dealership family of enthusiasts

Brian “Bo” Wedlake grew up in the powersports industry and is the second of three generations of off-road racers and enthusiasts. His father started a manufacturing company, Wedlake Fabricating, Inc., in 1984 where Bo Wedlake was the general manager until they sold the business in 2020.

“My dad started it in 1984 with a welding machine in the back of his pickup,” Wedlake said. “Through good work and good business practices, he grew it into a small shop, and we displayed steady growth. One of the things that he’ll still say is, ‘Say what you’ll do and do what you say.’”

After the sale of the family business, Wedlake was hopeful that his next professional venture would be in an industry that he is passionate about - powersports.

He purchased Tulsa Powersports, formerly known as Honda of Tulsa, Dec. 30, 2022. He started managing the dealership Aug. 1, after coming to an agreement with previous owner Tim Kirk, who was looking to pursue other interests. “I wanted out of manufacturing and the team members of the dealership planted the bug that the owner was looking to sell this location, so they got us in touch with each other and we struck a deal,” he said.

As the new owner of Tulsa Powersports, Bo Wedlake will continue to sponsor riders and support the racing community that he grew up in. Photo courtesy of Tulsa Powersports

Under Wedlake’s management, the dealership has hosted a chili cook-off, a trunk or treat event and an ugly Christmas sweater contest. “We also sponsored a local race and rides, and our calendar is filling up for the same types of things in 2023,” he said.

According to Wedlake, it is important to host events, interact with customers and support fellow powersports enthusiasts. “We’ve got several employees that race locally and nationally, and other people that we sponsor that do the same thing. It builds that family.”

The family that Wedlake refers to is the same that he has felt a part of since his son Bear Wedlake started racing for the dealership in 2009. Bo Wedlake has felt a part of the dealership’s team, describing them as a family of enthusiasts, the entire 14 years his son has raced, and today as owner of Tulsa Powersports.

Wedlake will continue to sponsor riders and support the racing community. He is no stranger to this type of involvement.

“In the 80’s my dad would help promote, work and sell parts and accessories at all the local races,” he said. “In 2014, we were blessed with a piece of property of our own and since then we’ve hosted two off-road races a year on that property. We’ve hosted sprint enduros for the Black Jack Enduro Championship, we’ve hosted cross-country races for OCCRA [Oklahoma Cross Country Racing Association], and we’ve hosted hair-scramble races for OHSCS [Oklahoma Hair Scramble Championship Series]."

Wedlake still races occasionally but mentioned that now he mostly allocates himself to pit support and lets his son, who competes in the National Enduro Circuit, Black Jack Enduro Circuit and OCCRA, handle the racing.

"We’ve raced a little bit of everything; motocross as a kid for me, motocross as a teen and young adult for my dad. We’ve always loved that side of it. In the mid-2000s, we got into off-road racing, enduros and hair-scrambles and instantly just fell in love with that type of racing.” In 2007 Wedlake began racing ATVs and in 2009 he started competing in both the ATV and motorcycle divisions. In 2013 he won the OCCRA ATV overall championship of the year. In 2017 and 2018 he won the decades vintage overall championship in the OHSCS series.

Along with supporting the racing community, Wedlake received a dealer agreement from Triumph Motorcycles in mid-January and is currently remodeling one of his showrooms to accommodate the recent addition. He also hopes to add KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna; Tulsa Powersports was a long-time KTM dealer.

Tulsa Powersport’s main location is 23,000 square feet and its additional 21,000 square foot warehouse is located about a mile away. “In that warehouse we hope to have an off-road performance center focusing on ATVs and side-by-sides,” he said.

To achieve this goal, he is focused on hiring the right personnel and adding equipment for suspension modifications and performance modifications to offer customers the turnkey unit outfitted to their preference.

“Customers will be able purchase the Can-Am or Honda side-by-side of their choice and then modify it at the dealership level to whatever their hearts content, whether it be racing, recreation or making chores around the property faster.”

As an additional priority, Wedlake will take a hands-on leadership approach. “If the business is open, more than likely you’re going to find me here,” he said. He is excited to be involved with the team of 27 full-time employees and the dealership’s customer base.

“We’re very excited to share our passion, and this gives us that opportunity. We want to build upon the legacy that the dealership has had in Tulsa over the last 50 years.”