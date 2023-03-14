Advanced Dealer Solutions joins Zurich’s F&I network

Advanced Dealer Solutions (ADS) recently signed on to represent Zurich North America's Finance and Insurance (F&I) solutions for auto/powersports dealers and will offer a full suite of vehicle protection products for gas-combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles.

ADS joins Zurich's network of F&I agencies to serve powersports dealers. (Photo: Zurich)

Bob Mancuso, president of ADS, says, “Zurich’s size, strength, and stability will add to our overall value proposition, and it furthers our goal of being an independent voice when it comes to a dealer's F&I products and programs.”

“We are pleased to welcome Bob, Ryan, and the entire ADS team to the Zurich network of F&I agencies; and expand our reach to their auto and powersports dealers,” said Todd Kaminski, Head of Business Development for Direct Markets, Zurich North America. “Their sound business processes, solid dealership relationships, and tremendous client satisfaction are key characteristics we look for to help bring Zurich F&I products, training, and participation program to new markets.”

Advanced Dealer Solutions is a dealer development agency based in Richfield, Ohio with specialties in F&I training and development, product structure, and reinsurance management for auto, RV and powersports dealers across the country.