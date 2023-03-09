Octane launches B2B loyalty program

Octane has launched Octane Preferred, an innovative business-to-business (B2B) loyalty program with exclusive benefits for dealers. The multi-tiered program builds on Octane’s fast and easy digital experience and is available to its over 4,000 enrolled powersports dealers.

Octane Preferred members receive white glove treatment and exclusive benefits, including early access to new products and customizable marketing tools that help dealers drive sales. Dealers earn status by funding deals through Octane’s in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial, Inc., and benefits increase with each tier of loyalty earned. Dealers can see the full list of benefits in their personalized dashboard and track their performance and progress to the next tier. Currently, Octane Preferred has two tiers, with more tiers and benefits rolling out in the coming months.

“We’re thrilled to reward dealers for their business with our experiential loyalty program that adds VIP service and exclusive benefits to the speed and ease dealers already receive from Octane,” said Onaisa Landis, vice president of Marketing at Octane. “Octane Preferred is just one of the many ways that we’re using innovation and technology to provide a better user experience and lead the industry forward.”

After piloting Octane Preferred with a pool of select dealers in 2022, the program has gone live nationwide this month. During the pilot, exclusive membership benefits saved dealers over 200,000 minutes spent processing funded applications. At the same time, Octane saw a 5% increase in retention among dealers in the pilot program.

Powersports dealers in the U.S. who do not currently offer financing through Roadrunner Financial can become eligible for Octane Preferred by enrolling.