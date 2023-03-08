BRP receives boating industry awards at Miami Boat Show

BRP received numerous boating industry awards during the 2023 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.

The all-new Rotax S outboard engine received two awards: the Marine Power Innovation Awards (MPI) and the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) Innovation Award in the outboard engines category. The Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170 also took home an NMMA Innovation Award in the personal watercraft category. And for the 21st consecutive year, Manitou was recognized for exceptional customer satisfaction and received another Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Award from the NMMA.

The Sea-Doo Explorer 170 received the NMMA Innovation Award in the personal watercraft category at the 2023 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.

“We are honored to receive so many prestigious recognitions from these distinguished organizations,” said James Heintz, director of Global Product Strategy, Sea-Doo & Marine Group. “Innovation and ground-breaking design is part of BRP’s DNA and when this is applied to our marine products they allow us to break away from the sea of sameness to enhance the customer experience. Achieving this is only made possible due to the many talented teams at BRP who worked towards the success of Rotax S and the Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170.”

ROTAX S

Available in 115 and 150 hp configurations on select Alumacraft, Manitou and Quintrex models, the Rotax S delivers all the same benefits of a traditional outboard engine with three distinct advantages; it’s stealthy, efficient and hassle-free. With no obtrusive outboard engine block, cables, fuel lines or an exposed propeller hanging off the transom, families can enjoy peace of mind, up to 20 percent additional space at the stern and a safe transition to the water. In addition, the Rotax S with Stealth Technology is smooth and quiet, at any speed.

“The BRP Rotax S creates additional deck space traditionally taken up by one or more outboards by orienting the engine block horizontally and tucking a portion of it under the surface,” said judge Gary Reich. “This allows the addition of an expansive aft deck while still allowing the engine to be tilted completely out of the water.”

The advanced direct-injection technology allows for up to 20 percent improved fuel efficiency compared to traditional outboard engines. With a 12 percent reduction in reportable emissions, and close to 98 percent reduction in carbon monoxide at idle compared to traditional outboard engines, Rotax S is also the cleanest combustion engine in its class.

Boaters will enjoy simple and convenient routine maintenance and exceptional total cost of ownership, with inspections only needed annually, and no scheduled maintenance required for the first five years or 500 hours. The Rotax S requires no oil changes, and the one-touch winterization helps extend the boating season and avoid pricey service bills.

Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170

The Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170 is an adventure ready, out-of-the-box watercraft engineered to take riders further in more comfort and style, to the point where they can leave civilization for days on end. The 2023 Explorer Pro 170 watercraft is ready to navigate new waters, fully equipped with uncharted water features and technologies.

Adventure seekers can ride as a multi-day, self-contained exploration package with its massive storage capabilities, fuel efficient load hauling power and unmatched stability. Comfort features are added to the new PWC to ensure riders can tackle essentially every kind of adventure and conditions.

Advertisement

“The Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170 is suitable for long haul adventures. It opens a whole new market and is likely to draw new boaters,” said judge Alfred Boer.

Manitou

With superior styling and on-board innovations, the new generation of Manitou was designed to elevate the on-water experience to a whole new level. And the commitment to excellence doesn’t end with purposeful design. Manitou once again is a recipient of a Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Award from NMMA for exceptional customer service.