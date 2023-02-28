Twin Power to sponsor Daytona Sons of Speed live stream

Twin Power has revealed its sponsorship of the live broadcast of the Sons of Speed race at Daytona Bike Week on March 4. The Sons of Speed race pits pre-1950 American V-Twin motorcycles against each other in a variety of classes. Riders in vintage-styled riding gear bearing the brands Harley-Davidson and Indian, illicit images of early motorcycle racing and the steeply banked track at New Smyrna Raceway is reminiscent of the tracks used for board track racing in the early 1900's.

The live stream will include color commentary from NASCAR driver and motorcycle rider Kyle Petty and will be featured on Next Level Sports & Entertainment and streamed on YouTube.

Sons of Speed debuted in 2015 and has now become a highlight of Daytona's annual Bike Week motorcycle rally. Racers include expert motorcycle restorers, motorcycle industry notables, Harley-Davidson dealers and professional racers. Riders and viewers know that the challenge is not just winning the race, it's making sure that the motorcycle, which may be 70 to 100 years old, makes it to the finish line.

Twin Power has a product line favored by all types of DIY mechanics and restorers, along with thousands of motorcycle dealers in the U.S. The brand offers a range of replacement parts and accessories for today's motorcycles, and even has products that help keep the Sons of Speed, pre-1950 racers on the track. Twin Power will be featured in several spots during the broadcast and will have product experts and a display at the race.

"I've been following Sons of Speed race for the past several years and can’t wait to be there this year,” said James Simonelli, brand manager, Twin Power. “Seeing these passionate tuners and riders making 100-year-old bikes roar around this track is an amazing experience. Our support of the live stream allows thousands of people to get a taste of this wonderful event."

Viewers may watch on the Next Level Sports & Entertainment channel on their cable network or see the live stream on You Tube on Saturday, March 4 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. The Sons of Speed race series is powered by Northern Tool + Equipment.