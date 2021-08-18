Twin Power reveals Max+ batteries for V-twins

Tucker’s Twin Power brand has added a new line of American-made, high-performance batteries to its product line and will begin shipping them to dealers today. The Max+ batteries feature the same AGM-technology as original equipment batteries and are a great solution for owners of V-Twins and Cruisers seeking a high-quality, OEM-type replacement battery, especially in a time of serious shortages in supply.

The new batteries are packed with features to enhance their cranking performance and longevity. Advanced AGM (Advanced Glass Mat) technology is employed in their design, and they are manufactured using a rugged OEM-style case and terminals. The stainless-steel hardware and terminal inserts won’t rust or corrode. The factory-sealed, valve-regulated, maintenance-free design and leakproof pressurized vent system ensure safety and long life. Superior cold cranking amp performance and vibration resistance round out the impressive list of attributes.

"Most V-Twin owners are very particular about the products and accessories that they install, and many choose to use factory-supplied components. If you are looking for the same features and performance of your OEM battery, you will love the new Twin Power Max +. These babies check all the right boxes and are proudly Made in USA,” said James Simonelli, brand manager for Twin Power and Biker's Choice brand products.

Max+ Batteries are available for most popular late-model V-Twin applications under several part numbers (485254 – 484257). Retail prices start at $124.95 for the TPM-14L, TPM-20H, TPM-20HL and TPM-30HL-type batteries.