Mark Phares named president of Fasthouse

Fasthouse, maker of motorcycle and mountain bike riding gear and lifestyle apparel, recently named Mark Phares as its new president and CEO. Phares spent years in leadership roles with Smith Optics after kicking off his career with Thor Motocross and its Slippery When Wet wetsuit group. Phares is a graduate of UC San Diego.

Headquartered in Valencia, Calif., Fasthouse has built a reputation for partnerships and support of off-road motorcycling and powersports lifestyle brands such as Red Bull Day in the Dirt, Hot Wheels, Surfercross, and more. The company was founded in 2014.