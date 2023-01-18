Volcon reveals ’22 milestones and ’23 product plans

Volcon has announced a series of its 2022 milestones, including the surpassing of $116 million in Stag pre-production orders. More than 90% of orders for the all-wheel drive, fully electric UTV pre-production units were placed from its network of 151 dealers across the U.S., and its six distributors in South and Central America and the Caribbean region.

The Stag will be the first fully electric UTV in its class and the first UTV to be powered by General Motors’ Ultium electric propulsion system technologies, putting the company into a position of high visibility and reliability within the off-road powersports, outdoor and agricultural communities.

Deliveries of the Stag to dealers across the U.S. are expected to begin as early as June 2023. Pre-production orders for dealers and distributors did not require any up-front payment and were non-binding. Only if ultimately finalized would such reservations result in realized revenue for the company following delivery. Consumer pre-production orders require a $100 reservation fee but are also non-binding.

New product developments coming in 2023 include the new Grunt EVO. The Grunt EVO will offer a lighter and quieter evolution of the Company’s first generation, fat-tired trail bike. The EVO will come standard with a newly developed Gates belt drive that creates a near silent experience for the rider, making it ideal for hunting trips or for use around livestock. The new Gates belt drive requires less maintenance than traditional chain drives, making them a reliable choice for off-road use.

Additional improvements to the Grunt EVO include a newly designed progressive rear suspension with an upgraded coilover shock, new ergonomic seat profile with changes to seat material to improve rider comfort, and overall weight reduction of 15%. The Company aims to widen its customer base with this new edition, targeting outdoor enthusiasts in addition to traditional powersports fans, wildlife conservation groups, and other audiences needing silent, rugged vehicles with exceptional all terrain capabilities. Volcon is scheduled to launch the Grunt EVO during Q2 of this year.

In September 2022, Volcon opened up reservations for the Brat, a multi-purpose eBike in a limited number of U.S. dealerships. The Brat is expected to be in select dealerships across the U.S. this coming February, and available on the Volcon website for direct purchase. The Brat provides riders with both on road and off-road capabilities, including an off-road mode that maximizes its torque and speed. The Brat comes complete with hydraulic disc brakes, full front and rear suspension, and a convenient storage tank that includes a USB charging port to power rider’s mobile accessories. Volcon believes offering an eBike could bolster potential profits by providing a product suited for more urban, or on-road environments, and seeks to compel audiences looking for more fuel-efficient options for day to day commutes.

For younger riders between the ages of 4 to 11, the company is launching and currently delivering the Volcon Youth line of dirt bikes. The line includes two sizes, the Moto Kids One, designed for the youngest riders from 4 up to age 6, and the Moto Kids Two, which offers riders ages 7 to 11 a friendly motocross inspired electric motorcycle for new riders. Volcon is working with European manufacturer Torrot to bring these exciting motorcycles to market.

“Having a product line that provides options for the entire family aligns with our goal to empower adventure at all ages, regardless of their passion,” said Katie Hale, CMO of Volcon. “When kids start learning to ride on a Volcon early, we’re confident they’ll continue to ride Volcon products as adults. The Moto Kids One and Kids Two are currently in stock and in the process of being shipped to dealers across the U.S.”

Volcon recently made strides to improve margins and cash flow by securing a manufacturing agreement with GLV Ventures (GLV) in August of 2022. GLV and its partner companies have been providing automotive solutions, superior product development and advanced manufacturing in a timely, cost-effective manner for over 25 years.

“Our partnership with GLV brings years of automotive manufacturing experience to our ranks,” said Jordan Davis, chief executive officer of Volcon. “The team at GLV has been associated with major brands like GM, Honda Marine, Continental, Powertrain Control Solutions, and others, which speaks volumes to their attention to detail and a quality finished product. We believe our agreement with GLV will continue to assist us in an accelerated product launch strategy, all the while ensuring the quality and safety of our vehicles.”

In addition to product launches and manufacturing improvements, the company secured a co-development agreement with BF Goodrich to close out 2022, making BF Goodrich their sole tire supplier for the Stag.

In addition, the Company has found a natural alignment with research and development, innovation, and education opportunities; currently coordinating collaborations with university research groups like Texas A&M’s George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex, the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, and other collaborations in the works.

"We’re looking forward to what we believe will be a strong year for Volcon,” Davis said. “Our planned product launches, collaborations and alignments with well-known brands in the off-road space reflect what we believe to be our legitimacy in the space. We certainly plan on 2023 being the year that catalyzes Volcon into a highly successful business.”