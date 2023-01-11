Yadea debuts at CES, reveals electric motorcycles

Yadea unveiled new products and technologies in its 2023 product launch at its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at the beginning of the month. The product launch at the world's biggest tech event introduced the all-new high-speed straddle electric motorcycle series Yadea Keeness VFD and the high-speed pedal electric motorcycle Yadea E150 to the U.S.

The Keeness VFD model is equipped with a 10KW mid-mounted high-performance motor and features a maximum speed of 100km/h, and an acceleration from 0-50km/h in just 4 seconds. The battery utilizes automotive-grade ternary lithium technology and is equipped with an intelligent energy recovery electronic control system, which enhances power and extends the battery life of high-speed electric motorcycles.

The all-new high-speed straddle electric motorcycle series Yadea Keeness VFD was debuted at CES 2023.

The Yadea E150, a high-performance electric scooter that boasts a peak power of 5KW, a peak torque of 160Nm, and a top speed of 80km/h, was also introduced. Showcased throughout the exhibition, the Yadea E150 also features Yadea's innovative super-fast charging technology that allows the motorcycle to be charged up to 80% full power in 20 minutes.

Yadea introduced its series of ebike models equipped with high-performance motors featuring a five-year warranty. The company has been in the ebike market for six years and has developed mature smart sensor motor technology, offering a smooth and powerful gear-shifting experience for riders.

The Yadea Innovator, one of the models released at CES, is the company's first AI-powered electric folding bike and won the 2022 American Outstanding Industrial Design (IDEA) Award. The Trooper 01 model features a dual motor drive and rear hub motor technology with a peak power of 1000W and 750W, while the Camper model, set to be released in March, will also be equipped with the same motor.

Yadea is focused on establishing a complete ecosystem for electric vehicles and providing a range of products and services for American consumers as part of the company's strategic layout for the U.S. market. Data shows strong growth in the electric bike market in the US, with e-bike sales seeing an increase of over 300% in the first quarter of 2022 and 4.8 million units projected to be sold by 2025. Yadea is will take advantage of this growth, providing a strong global presence and a mature product development resulting from significant investment in research and development.

In the U.S., the company plans to distribute high-quality products through various channels, including retail stores, online sales and exhibitions. It also plans to open flagship stores in San Francisco and Los Angeles and 100 Integrated brand dealer stores in the first half of 2023. In addition, Yadea will enter large-scale stores across the U.S., launch an online ebike independent website and offer professional maintenance outlets and door-to-door services for after-sales support.

In addition to product launches, CES attendees had the opportunity to experience and interact with Yadea's products and technologies through various on-site activities. These interactive experiences showcased the high level of innovation and functionality of Yadea's products.

