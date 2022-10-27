Vendors match dealers enthusiasm at the bustling 2022 North American NVP

The 2022 North American NVP that took place in August marked the event's return to in-person since 2019. Vendors, reps, dealers and the media were visibly thrilled to be back in-person with fellow industry people.

PSB spoke with numerous vendors who took the time to break down their products for us. Scott Ulrich from Yuasa Batter, Inc. shared the ins and outs of the new AGM battery for the Kawasaki Mule, Polaris RZR and Polaris Ranger. Read the article to learn more about the battery and other products highlighted by vendors.

Click on the image below to read the October digital edition of the magazine:

Click on the image above to download the October edition of the magazine.