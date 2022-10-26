Polaris showcases UTVs at Equip Exposition

Polaris Commercial showcased its line of UTVs at the Equip Exposition this month in Louisville, Kentucky. The expo, previously known as the GIE+ Expo, is one of the largest international landscape, outdoor living and equipment expositions.

The Polaris Pro XD Mid-Size, the Pro XD Full-Size and the all-electric RANGER XP Kinetic were showcased, allowing customers to put them to the test at the event’s Drive Experience.

The Polaris Pro XD Mid-Size was showcased at the Equip Exposition that took place Oct. 19-21.

“With our line-up of Pro XD UTVs and the RANGER XP Kinetic, we are expanding our customer reach and the markets we serve – providing them with UTVs that embody Polaris innovation and boast uncompromised serviceability, durability and safety,” said Aaron Stegemann, vice president, Polaris Commercial. “We’re excited to showcase these innovative work UTVs at Equip Exposition to current and potential Polaris customers.”

Along with the Pro XD and RANGER XP Kinetic UTVs, Polaris Commercial’s industry experts were on-hand to answer vehicle, operating, manufacturing and service questions inside the expo hall and outside at the Drive Experience. Both Pro XD and RANGER XP Kinetic UTVs were available for customers to operate during the Drive Experience, where customers got behind the wheel to test out UTVs head-to-head on the event’s demo track.

Pro XD Lineup

Designed to withstand the toughest worksites without compromising safety features or uptime, the Pro XD line of UTVs provides superior towing and hauling capacity. Engineered from the inside-out for jobsite compliance and industry-leading durability, Pro XD comes in full-size and mid-size versions to meet the needs of customers across industries. Safety features include adjustable speed calibration, operator warnings, reverse warning beeper, highly visible lights and improved sightlines for greater visibility. Built to last, the Pro XD also provides heavy-duty wheel bearings, driveshafts, puncture-resistant Kevlar-backed vinyl seats and heavy-duty 8-ply tires.

Leading the way in commercial work UTVs, the Pro XD Full-Size is offered in both gas and diesel with two-and four-seat versions. The UTV provides superior payload of up to 2,075 pounds and towing of up to 2,500 pounds and is engineered with heavy-duty grade components to drive class-leading durability. Maintenance intervals of up to 200 hours decrease vehicle downtime and increase customer productivity and ROI.

The Pro XD Mid-Size takes the same purpose-built features work customers value in the Pro XD Full-Size and delivers them in a more compact profile with two and four-seat versions, a capable 500-pound capacity cargo bed and towing capacity of 1,500 pounds. Uses for the mid-size model include all-terrain and all-weather utility or people movement for applications like construction, events set-up, landscaping and facilities and grounds maintenance. The compact size further increases agility while maintaining a 200-hour service interval for longer uptime.

The Pro XD Mid-Size delivers a compact profile with two and four-seat versions that have a 500-pound capacity cargo bed and towing capacity of 1,500 pounds.

RANGER XP Kinetic

The newest addition to the Polaris RANGER UTV family, the RANGER XP Kinetic features an all-electric powertrain giving customers a sustainable option for off-road work needs while addressing customer limitations on combustion fleet expansion. With class-leading 110 horsepower, 140lb-ft of torque and the ability to tow 2,500 pounds and haul 1,250 pounds, the RANGER XP Kinetic provides uncompromised power and precise control when pulling or towing heavy loads.

Three drive modes, Eco+, Standard and Sport, allow customers to optimize power for the task at hand. The RANGER XP Kinetic’s drivetrain features fewer moving parts for lower maintenance costs and more uptime for increased productivity. Plus, the quiet electric powertrain means easier radio and face-to-face conversations with the option to work at all hours without disturbing anyone.

The RANGER XP Kinetic features an all-electric powertrain giving customers a sustainable option for off-road work needs while addressing customer limitations on combustion fleet expansion.

The RANGER XP Kinetic also boasts a rigid one-piece chassis, full-body skid plate and large front bumper to deliver maximum protection to the operator and vehicle. Ground clearance of 14 inches, 10 inches of suspension travel and 29-inch Pro Armor X-Terrain tires further increase durability of the RANGER XP Kinetic in even the roughest terrain.