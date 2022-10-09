Home > News > Dealers > PSB YouTube hits 166 hours of views, continuing to provide insight

PSB YouTube hits 166 hours of views, continuing to provide insight

By: Madelyn Hubbard October 9, 2022

The Powersports Business YouTube channel saw a great month in September, thanks to its almost 1000 subscribers. We had a lot to share last month and 166 hours were watched by viewers (about seven days).

Our most recent videos have covered the 2023 Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew, Motocross of Nations and Volcon electric side-by-sides.

Click on the image below to view PSB's latest video content:

Dave's interview with Allan Baynosa, assistant manager, After-Sales at American Honda Motor Co., was the most viewed video for the month, covering the accessories available for the 2023 Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew. Check it out below:

Copyright © 2022 • Powersports BusinessContact UsAdvertising InfoSubscription CenterPrivacy Policy