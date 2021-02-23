Video: Snow Goer reviews the 2022 Ski-Doo Mach Z

They say that seeing is believing, and so we at Powersports Business would be remiss to not let you in on a little secret – our sibling publication Snow Goer has had its hands on a fleet of sleds all season, and has created “first ride” impression videos reviewing some of them.

With more than 37,000 views in only five days, it’s safe to say there’s still strong consumer interest left in the market this winter season. What are you seeing in your area? Let us know your input below in the comments section!

In the meantime you can watch senior editor John Prusak review the 2022 Ski-Doo Mach Z, courtesy of the Snow Goer YouTube channel.