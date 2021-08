Were you part of the throngs of industry folks who helped the Powersports Business YouTube channel chalk up 160 hours of viewership in July 2021?

If so, huge thanks. We couldn’t do it without you. If not, hop on over and see the latest in PSB video content. Click the image below to visit the channel.

Powersports Business YouTube Channel — July 2021

It’s safe to say that most of you have already viewed the 2022 Sea-Doo Switch Cruise Walkaround video. It was posted Wednesday and now has 3,500 views! Thank you!