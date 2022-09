In front of a crowd of powersports enthusiasts that had to be seen to be believed on a gem of a day at Hay Days Grass Drags and Swap Meet near North Branch, Minnesota, Arctic Cat unveiled its all-new Catalyst snowmobile chassis on Saturday.

Arctic Cat drew a crowd to its Saturday announcement at Hay Days. Photo by Mark Rosacker/Powerpsorts Business