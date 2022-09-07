Z1R releases F.I. Fractal helmet

Z1R has introduced the F.I. Fractal helmet, an off-road helmet loaded with unique and valuable features to suite any rider. The F.I. is constructed of an injected polycarbonate shell that is DOT and ECE certified and equipped with a dual density EPS. The protection level has been amped up by adding the latest generation MIPS technology.

The F.I. also has an extremely deep channeled EPS for maximum air flow and a unique friction hinged visor that allows the rider to adjust it on the fly. The F.I. provides the utmost protection with MIPS, extreme ventilation and has unique features. Suggested retail is $179.95. Available in sizes XS-3X.