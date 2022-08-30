Polaris issues stop ride/stop sale for 230K units

Polaris has determined that with degraded fuel and especially after extended storage, Model Year 2021-2023 MATRYX, 2015-2022 AXYS and select Model Year 2013-2014 Trail Performance (Pro-Ride) snowmobiles may pose a risk of fire due to electrostatic discharge (ESD) inside the fuel tank. Under specific conditions, vapors may be ignited inside the fuel tank, posing a potential injury hazard to consumers.

Number of affected vehicles: Around 230,000 units globally

Number of incidents: Polaris has identified 30 reports of fuel tank ruptures, including 16 incidents of fire and one report of injury.

Consumers should immediately stop using the impacted units. Polaris is currently evaluating a comprehensive action plan to correct this concern at no cost to consumers and will contact affected consumers once determined. DO NOT attempt any repairs yourself. If a rider needs to start their snowmobile, they must make sure the fuel tank is full and, if it is not, then they need to add fresh gasoline to fill the tank.

Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting registered owners directly. Polaris has reported this matter to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

To search off-road recalls by model or vehicle identification number (VIN) to see if your unit is affected by any recalls, visit the Off-Road Safety Recalls page or call Polaris at 800-765-2747.