Pro Armor prepares for Snow launch with new partner

Pro Armor has announced its recent partnership with Chris Burandt, owner of Burandt’s Backcountry Adventure in Colorado. From growing up on snowmobiles to pushing boundaries in the backcountry, Chris has seen and exceled at everything that can be done on a sled. By means of his extensive career and on-snow experience, Chris lends his immense product knowledge and innovative ideas to the new Pro Armor portfolio of snow accessories.

“Aligning with Chris as we launch Pro Armor Snow allows us to tap into one of the premier riders in the sport. We know Chris would never put anything on his sled that was not of the utmost premium quality, and that is exactly what we strive to deliver,” Andy Kroll, President of Pro Armor said.

The partnership with Chris will integrate product development and design with the highest levels of testing and validation. A premium line of co-branded accessories featuring Chris’s personal brand tied in with Pro Armor Snow in the future can be expected.

The wheels are already turning in Chris’s head regarding new product. “This opportunity to partner with Pro Armor will allow me to continue bringing innovative products to the industry,” Burandt said. “As it has been from the beginning, my main agenda of reducing weight and increasing sled performance will be at the forefront all while adding signature styles and custom looks. Lots of fun things up ahead…stay tuned!”