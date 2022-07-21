DEI names Matthew Botos as Lead Engineer and Designer

Matthew Botos has been announced as Lead Engineer and Designer at Design Engineering Inc. Botos joined the DEI team May 10 and is responsible for designing and engineering new products and improving current products. He has been designing new products and taking them to market for 16 years and brings extensive experience in mechanical engineering, computer-aided design, computer-numerical control (CNC) machining and information technology to his new role. Additionally, Botos has manufactured parts for the aftermarket electric motorcycle sector, specifically the Sur-Ron.

He has a love for motorcycles that began at an early age and is excited to continue DEI’s commitment to providing customers with the highest-quality heat and sound insulation products on the market. “Working at DEI is a perfect fit for my passions,” said Botos. “The sky is the limit for companies like DEI who have the foresight and flexibility to adapt in an ever-changing world.”

“It’s great to have Matt on the team and we’re thrilled to work with him on developing new products,” said John Gabriel, Division Manager of DEI Powersports.

Botos has been riding dirt bikes and motorcycles since he was 10 years old and currently rides a 2016 KTM 350 SX-F. His motorsports interest is primarily focused on motocross, and he has a fondness for electric motorcycles.

In addition, Botos has designed RC Helicopters since 2006, rotor blades since 2010, mufflers since 2016, rotor blades for large and small government UAV contractors and consulted with many UAV manufactures on drone design since 2010.

Botos was born and raised in Grafton, Ohio and was the 1991 Ohio State Pole Vault Champion. In his free time, he enjoys motocross and anything CNC.