DEI releases Can-Am Commander heat shield kit

DEI has revealed its new heat shield kit, designed for the Can-Am Commander 800R. The kit has been designed to make the Commander experience even better for UTV enthusiasts.

The Commander is popular due to its sporty performance and aggressive power delivery, but the mid-engine design is prone to heat build-up in the cockpit, especially during slow running conditions or when a roof and windshield are installed.

Committed to performance and experience enhancements, DEI now offers a rugged heat shield kit, the Commander MAX Heat Shield Kit (#901061), to reflect and insulate excessive heat entering the cockpit for a more enjoyable ride.

Each piece of the Commander MAX Heat Shield Kit is adhesive-backed and precision cut for easy installation. The kit is available to fit 2016-2021 models, blocks heat build-up in the cockpit area, reduces engine noise and vibration and requires no modifications for installation.

“I couldn’t be more pleased. The Commander MAX Heat Shield Kit delivers,” John Gabriel of DEI said. “Striving for excellence in product performance is what we are about at DEI. Successfully developing a heat shield for the Can-Am Commander is a big win, and I’m proud of the team.”

With the Commander MAX Heat Shield Kit installed, customers can ride further and in greater comfort.