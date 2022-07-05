KTM Adventure Rider Rally scheduled for September

The KTM Adventure Rider Rally is back on the calendar for 2022 with an entirely new format for participants to enjoy. One of the oldest and most popular events on the global KTM Adventure Rally calendar, the 17th running of this special event will welcome KTM riders from every part of the globe to experience the ultimate adventure Sept. 16-18 at the picturesque Tamarack Resort in Donnelly, Idaho.

Featuring an all-new format, this year’s event will offer a designated loop for each day of riding, which includes options for all skill levels and a common lunch/gas spot supported by KTM. Participants will have a unique opportunity to experience first-hand the future of KTM Adventure in the presence of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Dakar Rally Champion Kevin Benavides and KTM ambassador Chris Birch, as well as the chance to ride alongside both offroad experts - and other notable names - throughout the event.

As always, the KTM Adventure Rider Rally is designed for KTM Adventure and Enduro owners but is open to all brands of street legal motorcycles.

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe rally, participants will ride in groups of 2-4 people each day. Adventurers can sign up ahead of time as a pre-determined group and individual self-navigators will be teamed up on-site with a rider/group of the same skill level. All groups must have a SPOT device and GPS devices.

Back by popular demand, a limited number of participants will have the opportunity to do an adventure-style camp out. The ride will be led by KTM's Chris Fillmore for the second year and the camping has been extended by a day to allow campers to experience this true adventure.

As always, the KTM Adventure Rider Rally is designed for KTM Adventure and Enduro owners but is open to all brands of street legal motorcycles. KTM Ride Orange Street Demos will take place on Thursday to allow all participants the opportunity to participate in all rides on Friday and Saturday. There will also be Riding Technique and Technical Riding Seminars available for those who wish to participate, as well as plenty of Adventure vendors on-site. Participants will receive an event t-shirt and hat, along with a pre-event dinner on Thursday, Breakfast on Friday – Sunday, as well as an Awards Dinner on Saturday evening.