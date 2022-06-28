Red Bull KTM Factory Racing contract with Cooper Webb extended through 2023

Cooper Webb, a two-time 450SX champion, will extend his contract with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team through the 2023 race season. Webb’s extended contract also includes the option to head outdoors for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

“I am excited to continue my relationship with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team and I’m really looking forward to going after a third AMA 450 Class Supercross Championship together next season,” said Webb.

Entering his fifth season with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team in 2023, the North Carolina native has achieved great success aboard the KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition, and the team looks forward to building on that success in future seasons.

