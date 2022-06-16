Dealership gets big-time testimonial from former NFLer

How does your staff react when the recognizable face comes into your dealership seeking his or her next powersports vehicle? At Simply Ride in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, former Notre Dame and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Pete Bercich stopped by for a new ride and enjoyed a stellar retailing experience.

Simply Ride sales consultant extraordinaire Michael Kamrad, who has ridden his motorcycles the equivalent mileage of 16 times around the planet, knows a thing or two about assisting customers with the right bike, so Bercich naturally left with his new bike.

But not before stopping by with Powersports Business 2021 40 Under 40 Dealer recipient Andy Brinkhaus, the general manager, and Kamrad for a quick testimonial video. It turned out to be easy viewing, as you can see below.