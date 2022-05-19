Octane partners with Indian, Slingshot

Octane and Joydrive have teamed up with Polaris to deliver a seamless, digital-to-retail shopping experience for the Indian Motorcycle and Polaris Slingshot brands.

Beginning today, customers can benefit from an easy, end-to-end experience when shopping for Indian Motorcycle or Polaris Slingshot vehicles from the comfort of their own homes; they can instantly prequalify for financing via a soft credit pull with Octane Prequal, value their trade, indicate interest in Finance and Insurance products and accessories, and more before visiting a nearby dealership to complete their purchase.

“This is the perfect application of Joydrive technology,” said Hunter Gorham, founder and CEO of Joydrive. “Through this partnership, we’ve been able to leverage the combined expertise of three great companies to make the buying process more seamless for both the customer and dealer.”

“We’re excited to strengthen our industry leadership in digital retailing alongside Polaris and Joydrive as we continue to make buying fast, easy, and accessible,” said Mike Dushane, chief product officer at Octane. “Octane Prequal uses cutting-edge technology and innovative risk strategies to connect people with their passions and fuel our customers’ lifestyles.”

Dealers, including Alex Reyes (left) from Broward Motorsports in Florida, learned more about Octane's digital tools from regional sales manager Matt McNeil of Octane/Roadrunner Financial during the 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Atlanta.