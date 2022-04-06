Former Roxor VP to head global sales for e-tractor brand

A former Roxor vice president of business development who helped establish Mahindra Automotive North America has landed a new role in the tractor industry.

Monarch Tractor, the California-based manufacturer of electric, autonomous tractors, has named Luc de Gaspe Beaubien as the company’s global head of sales. The appointment comes as Monarch prepares to deliver its tractors to customers in North America, followed by a global expansion.

“As Monarch Tractor continues to grow at a rapid pace,” says Praveen Penmetsa, Monarch’s co-founder and CEO, “Luc will drive sales growth and help farmers maximize profitability and meet sustainability goals as we plan our expansion nationwide and into markets across the globe.”

A business-development and compliance-law veteran with more than 25 years of global experience, Beaubien has a rich automotive background with past go-to-market, revenue-generating and compliance success. He most recently served as vice president of business development at Mahindra Automotive North America. He also previously served at Techtonic Industries where he led business development and compliance for its Baja vehicle division, and at Bombardier/BRP, where he was responsible for growing the dealer network and managing daily operations of more than 1,400 North American dealers.

“In my career, I’ve worked with both startups and multi-billion dollar companies alike to bring innovative products to market,” Beaubien said. “Monarch Tractor is disrupting an age-old industry with technology that will deliver benefits far beyond the farm. I am excited to join this exciting company and exceptional team, and help Monarch Tractor and its farmers reach new levels of success.”

CNH Industrial, headed by CEO Scott Wine, entered into an exclusive, multi-year licensing agreement for electrification technologies with Monarch in November 2021.