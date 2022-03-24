Parts Unlimited adds Central Region sales rep – and her race trophies!

Parts Unlimited announced that Lori Dusky is the newest sales rep for the Central region, covering Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia.

Dusky’s industry experience includes sales management on the manufacturer level as well as being a product specialist and demo rider for Kawasaki. She is an avid dirt bike racer and has won several Virginia Championship Hare Scramble Series class championships, as well as other out-of-state series, riding a 2021 Husqvarna. She also spent several years as the VCHSS awards coordinator.

Lori Dusky

In her spare time, she enjoys camping with friends and family, outdoor activities and playing in the dirt.