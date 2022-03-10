Snowmobile aftermarket company closing after 20 years

The Skinz Protective Gear company stunningly announced it early March that it was auctioning off its manufacturing equipment and shutting down, ending a nearly 20-year run as one of the most innovative companies in the snowmobile market.

Citing labor force and business challenges, company co-owner and co-founder Jeff Hawksworth told Powersports Business sibling brand Snow Goer that the company was auctioning off the vast majority of its manufacturing equipment and emptying its shelves. The auction is set for March 10.

