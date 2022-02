Segway Powersports reveals over 40 dealerships partners

Segway Powersports has now expanded availability of its Fugleman side-by-side to over 40 dealerships across the U.S.

Here’s the complete list of signed Segway Powersports dealerships in alphabetical order:

Adventure Motorsports

Alcoa Good Times Kawasaki Yamaha

Big #1 Motorsports

Black Hills Powersports

Cycle Springs Powersports

D2 Powersports

Edge Performance Sports

Family Powersports Lubbock

Family Powersports San Angelo

Family Powersports Odessa

Family Powersports Austin

Got Gear Motorsports

Jay Hatfield Motorsports of Wichita

Lafayette Power Sports

Maverick Motorsports of Missoula

Nash Powersports Auburn

Nash Powersports Mesa

Nash Powersports Phoenix

Nash Powersports Scottsdale

Nextgen Powersports

Nextgen Powersports Chippewa Falls

Northeast Georgia Motorsports

Paulsons Motorsports

Performance East Inc.

Pony Powersports Group

Power Lodge Twin Cities

Power Lodge Mille Lacs

Power Lodge Brainerd

Power Lodge Florida

Powersports Carolina

Sandpoint Marine and Motorsports

Sky Powersports Cocoa

Sky Powersports Lakeland

Sky Powersports Port Richey

Sky Powersports Sanford

Star City Motor Sports

Sun Sports Cycle and Watercraft Inc.

Wildhorse Harley-Davidson