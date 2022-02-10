Best in Show product selected during Nifty 50 live webinar

Dealers and industry members who attended the live Powersports Business webinar on Wednesday were treated to all the goodness that live webinars bring, including heavy engagement from the attendees.

Of all the products that were showcased via their submitted videos, however, only one came away with Best in Show honors as voted on by the live webinar attendees.

The HIGHWAY 21 Waterproof Leather Axle Shoe from WPS, with a $119.95 MSRP, came away with top honors in the highly unscientific but equally enthusiastic live poll.

Lance Kugler, general manager at Ciro Corp., generated a buzz while highlighting the Ciro Crown Tail Light with Lightstrike following a video of the 2022 Nifty 50-winning product.

It’s a legit riding shoe that thinks it's an everyday sneaker. It has reinforced toe and heel boxes, dual ankle protectors and a crush resistant sole with composite shank. Hydraguard waterproofing technology means that it seamlessly slides from riding to living in any type of weather.

Lance Kugler, general manager at Ciro Corp., joined the group via live video to provide a further look at the Ciro Crown Tail Light with Lightstrike, which also had supporters. Other Nifty 50 products that were in the running for Best in Show were Seizmik’s Versa-Vent Flip-Up Windshield and the Leatt 8.5 Moto Helmet Kit with Goggle.

It was also revealed on the webinar that all Nifty 50 winners will be included in the programming at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royal Resort in Orlando.

Click the link below to watch a free recording of the webinar. Technology won a few rounds in the live webinar ring, so be prepared to hit that fast forward button from 19:30 to about 22:00 for a more pleasant viewing experience!

https://www.bigmarker.com/epg-media-llc/2022-Nifty-50-Semifinalist-Video-Reveal