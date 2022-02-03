All-new lithium-ion Tiger and Taylor-Dunn vehicles part of first Waev products

Polaris Commercial today announced that Anaheim-based Waev Inc. has opened the door for the all-new, fully electric, lithium-ion-powered Tiger tow tractors and Taylor-Dunn Bigfoot utility vehicles. These trusted vehicles outperform internal combustion and other electric vehicles with significantly lower total cost of ownership, zero emissions, industry-first safety features and limited maintenance.

Tiger and Bigfoot Li-ion vehicles knock down barriers for ground support, industrial, campus, and facility leaders to make the switch to Li-ion by maintaining uncompromised range, towing and hauling and offering familiar user controls for operation. These are the first new products of Waev Inc, an electric vehicle manufacturer recently established to advance the GEM, Taylor-Dunn and Tiger brands.

“Our goal at Waev with these advancements is to make it easy for customers to implement and realize the benefits of fully electric, lithium-ion powered vehicles,” said Keith Simon, president and CEO of Waev Inc. “These vehicles provide modern electrification technology and all the benefits that comes with it, while maintaining the form factors that customers are used to operating and servicing, all from brands they can trust and are used to doing business with.”

Tiger Li-Ion

The all-new, fully electric, Tiger Li-ion lineup consists of two vehicle models – the Tiger 30/60 and the Tiger 30/60 XD.

The Tiger 30/60 Li-Ion, the newest in the lineup, is manufactured with a 100 percent steel body-on-frame with bolt-on chassis components. This familiar design offers capabilities, operations, and serviceability that’s familiar and proven in the ground support equipment space, providing a seamless experience for operators looking to electrify their established fleets with next-gen tractors. This familiar design requires little to no specialized operator training and includes many common GSE parts, simplifying operations and maintenance.

The Tiger 30/60 XD Li-Ion is manufactured with a 100 percent steel, unibody frame design. The integrated frame, counterweights, floorboard, front and rear bumpers, and cowling are welded together for added rigidity and durability in the harshest environments. Front and rear leaf spring suspensions provide a smoother ride and controlled handling over uneven pavement. The optimized pedal placement, additional legroom, spacious steering placement, 13” driver step-up and added room between operators is designed for riders of all sizes, minimizing fatigue. The XD model is best for operators looking to upgrade to a premium, heavy-duty frame, and fleet managers who want their users to have more control, easier ingress and egress, and more space to operate.

Both fully electric, Tiger Li-ion tow tractors are built on industry-proven chassis, with up to 60,000 lbs of towing capacity, and maintain Tiger’s simple, easy-to-use operational controls, hitch options, color choices and durability features.

Bigfoot Li-Ion

Bigfoot electric utility vehicles are industry-leading mainstays because of their range of up to 60 miles, load capacity of up to 3,000 lbs and towing capacity of up to 10,000 lbs and are often used indoors and throughout closed campuses like airports, corporate campuses and convention centers. Li-ion batteries are now available for all three Bigfoot models – Bigfoot 48V, Bigfoot XL and Bigfoot 3000. Li-ion-powered Bigfoot utility vehicles provide customers with the same load and towing capacity, as well as a comfortable operator’s compartment, with two-person seating, tilted steering and adjustable seats. Bigfoot utility vehicles are highly customizable with full cabs, enclosures, integrated racks, carts and other accessories that add to their versatility with customizations for baggage handling, maintenance, ambulance, law enforcement and people movers.

The Li-Ion Advantage

With leading edge, OEM designed and integrated, Li-ion-powered electric powertrain, the all-new Tiger and Bigfoot models maximize the benefits and reliability of the technology, from the operator controls to the rubber that meets the ground. Li-ion power integrated this way further enhances productivity in cargo towing and material handling with increased uptime and performance power, while lowering an operation’s overall carbon footprint and total cost of ownership.

Sustainability – The Tiger Li-ion and Bigfoot Li-ion are all-electric vehicles, which eliminates unnecessary emissions caused by traditional combustion vehicles. Zero tailpipe emissions help achieve sustainability goals and carbon offsets.

Safety – Vehicle electrification facilitates the ability to offer smart technology like the patent-pending anti-rollover system exclusive to Tiger tow tractors and programmable acceleration and speed. This technology allows users to improve their operations while exceeding traditional safety standards.

Battery Life and Health – Advanced Li-ion batteries provide at least 3,000 cycles and the greatest efficiency without power loss (maintains speed and acceleration, even when climbing hills) as the battery charge depletes. An integrated battery management system protects the battery and allows for safe operation, maximizing the battery’s longevity by accurately monitoring charging profiles, levels and performance and managing overall battery health under every condition for performance and safety.

Charging Infrastructure Optional – Multiple charging options include a standard 110V outlet, which eliminates that barrier to EV adoption and reduces the costs of specific charging infrastructures. The batteries also can use 220V single-phase outlets (like electric cars) and for fast charging, smart industrial chargers are ideal.

Zero Battery Maintenance – Li-ion batteries allow for opportunity charging – charge them anytime, for any duration to partially charge or top-off without negatively impacting the battery – eliminating inconvenient charging parameters. Li-ion batteries also don’t require posts to be cleaned or fluid to be monitored or added, making them much more reliable.

Range & Efficiency – All-day and multi-day operation is now possible for high use applications. Li-ion power provides vehicles with increased uptime between charges which means more run time and less charge time.

Compact and Powerful –Li-ion batteries pack more power and are half the weight of flooded lead-acid and AGM batteries, ensuring consistent control, speed and acceleration.

Cold Weather Performance – Due to the nature of flooded lead-acid batteries, users can experience up to a 50 percent decrease in battery life in cold weather temperatures. While cold weather has a negative effect on all batteries, Li-ion batteries aren’t as affected. The Tiger Li-ion tow tractor also has a higher kWh solution with a heated charger to further extend the temperature ranges for charging the batteries.

Total Cost of Ownership and ROI – Li-ion batteries last significantly longer than flooded lead-acid or AGM batteries – up to five times as long – contributing to a lower total cost of ownership (TCO). In addition to the longer battery life, Li-ion vehicles save significant money and time because there aren’t ongoing costs – routine maintenance, install labor, annual battery replacements, and opportunity costs. Customers that purchase Tiger Li-ion tow tractors could see annual savings of up to 80 percent compared to traditional fuel tractors. And customers purchasing Bigfoot Li-ion utility vehicles could see more than $10,000 in battery lifetime savings. For customers looking to maximize their uptime, lower TCO and improve ROI, Li-ion is the optimal choice.