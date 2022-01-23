Peters wins in dramatic fashion in Arenacross Round 5

The Kicker AMA Arenacross headed to Lazy E Arena in Oklahoma City on Friday and Saturday for Rounds 4 and 5 of the 2022 Series.

The 250 Pro main race started with a red flag as Heath Harrison jumped the gate and to an early lead, only for it to be called back and restarted. Jake Bork then unexpectedly took the holeshot and early lead but was not long before Kyle Peters found his footing and took the top spot back. Peters would stay in the lead with ease and cruise to a P1 finish with the drama and action just behind for the final two podium spots. Josh Cartwright initially held the P2 spot but not for long before Heath Harrison was able to make a pass to take second. It was a close race between Harrison, Cartwright, Kobusch and Miller to the end. Ultimately Harrison would finish in second ahead of Cartwright (3rd) Kobusch (4th) and Miller (5th).

Phoenix Racing Honda's Kyle Peters (#1) sweeps all main races in Round 4 and 5. Photo: Jack Jaxson

Kyle Peters would kick off the round four 450 pro main with the holeshot and got right into his groove to win his 40th Arenacross main event win. The action again was for the second and third spots on the podium and was between Harrison, Kobusch, Cartwright and Miller yet again. This time though things were a bit messy throughout. Harrison and Kobusch were banging bars for most of the race and trading turns taking second place. Eventually Harrison was able to make the move and the pass to put Kobusch behind him for good in the tenth lap. Cartwright, who had seemingly fallen too far back to vie for a podium spot, took advantage of the battle between Harrison and Kobusch and made his move on Kobusch when Harrison did. Though Kobusch stayed close, ultimately Harrison would finish in second followed by Cartwright (3rd) Kobusch (4th) and Miller (5th).

Joshua Cartwright makes his 2022 Arenacross Series debut in Round 4.

The first main event of Round 5 was the 250 Pro class. This race was a little less dramatic than the previous round’s main events, until the end of the race. Kyle Peters again cruised to an early lead and easy win on the night. Henry Miller, who had won his first heat earlier in the evening, was riding well and finished in second place, his first podium finish of the season. It looked like Josh Cartwright had the third spot in the bag, but Lance Kobusch made a literal last second push and pulled past Cartwright for the final podium spot in thrilling fashion. Cartwright finished in fourth place ahead of Heath Harrison who finished in fifth.

The pros saved the best for last, with the most exciting and action-packed race being the 450 Pro main in Round Five. Kyle Peters went to an early lead through the first lap, and then uncharacteristically crashed off a turn resulting in Cartwright and Kyle Bitterman being added to the pile up. Kobusch, Harrison and Miller would take advantage vying for the top spot for the next few laps before Kobusch would get tangled up and crash and fall back to 10th place and Miller took the outright lead from Harrison. Meanwhile Peters had been hustling and was able to reclaim first place by lap nine. He would go on to finish in the top spot ahead of Miller (2nd) Harrison (3rd) Grigg (4th) and Mason (5th).

Henry Miller (#129) battles ahead of Lance Kobusch (#194) in Round 5. Photo Credit: Jack Jaxson

Peters leads the series with 257 points ahead of Kobusch (203 points) and Harrison (187 points). The full results for the weekend and series standings are below.

Round Four: Main Event Results (Top 10)

250 Pro

1. Kyle Peters (Honda)

2. Heath Harrison (Honda)

3. Josh Cartwright (Kawasaki)

4. Lance Kobusch (Honda)

5. Henry Miller (KTM)

6. Kyle Bitterman (GasGas)

7. Spencer Winter (KTM)

8. Wristin Grigg (GasGas)

9. Brendan Sipple (KTM)

10. Devin Xindaris (Honda)

450 Pro

1. Kyle Peters (Honda)

2. Heath Harrison (Honda)

3. Josh Cartwright (Kawasaki)

4. Lance Kobusch (Honda)

5. Henry Miller (KTM)

6. Kyle Bitterman (GasGas)

7. Nate Mason (KTM)

8. Brandon Marley (Suzuki)

9. Brendan Sipple (KTM)

10. Luke Dickey (GasGas)

Round Five: Main Event Results (Top 10)

250 Pro

1. Kyle Peters (Honda)

2. Henry Miller (KTM)

3. Lance Kobusch (Honda)

4. Josh Cartwright (Kawasaki)

5. Heath Harrison (Honda)

6. Kyle Bitterman (GasGas)

7. Austin Roberts (Yamaha)

8. Brendan Sipple (KTM)

9. Luke Dickey (GasGas)

10. Wristin Grigg (GasGas)

450 Pro

1. Kyle Peters (Honda)

2. Henry Miller (KTM)

3. Heath Harrison (Honda)

4. Nate Mason (KTM)

5. Wristin Grigg (GasGas)

6. Brendan Sipple (KTM)

7. Josh Cartwright (Kawasaki)

8. Brandon Marley (Suzuki)

9. Luke Dickey (GasGas)

10. Lance Kobusch (Honda)

2022 Series Standings (Through Round 5)

1. Kyle Peters #1 Honda 257 pts

2. Lance Kobusch #194 Honda 203 pts

3. Heath Harrison #24 Honda 187 pts

4. Kyle Bitterman #3 GasGas 165 pts

5. Henry Miller #129 KTM 116 pts

6. Brendan Sipple #777 KTM 108 pts

7. Matthew Curler #58 Honda 98 pts

8. Joshua Cartwright #519 Kawasaki 77 pts

9. Michael Hicks #924 KTM 76 pts

10. Luke Dickey #7 GasGas 75 pts