The 2022 SHOT Show, the nation's largest professional event for the sport shooting, hunting and outdoor industry, began on Tuesday and ends on Friday in Las Vegas.

CFMOTO offered demo rides at SHOT Show via a partnership with TrueTimber Camo, as noted on its Instagram. “What a great day it was to be in the desert. The SHOW Show demo ride was a success. Thanks to everyone who stopped by.”

CFMOTO machines also participated in Industry Day at the Range.