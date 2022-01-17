Devine departs role with S&S Cycle

After seven and a half years, industry veteran and former Harley-Davidson executive Paul Devine has decided to leave S&S Cycle in search of "challenges new.”

During his time at the Viola, Wisconsin home of S&S Cycle, Devine held various leadership positions in sales and marketing, including business development roles, key accounts and OEM customer responsibilities in the U.S. and internationally. Most recently, Devine served as the company’s interim president after Paul Langley stepped down in 2021.

Paul Devine

"I have enjoyed my time with S&S Cycle and am grateful for the many opportunities my roles have provided,” Devine said. “It has been a privilege to represent an exemplary brand on a global stage. I am proud of the work that was accomplished during my tenure and confident my efforts have positively contributed to the future success of S&S Cycle."

During his time at S&S, Devine helped achieve the company’s strategic plan and goals that are expected to propel the business for years to come. He led initiatives that included a successful entry into the hugely competitive motorcycle and side-by-side aftermarket exhaust industry, updating of its authorized dealer policies, implementing forward-facing programs including international product approvals and procedures and helping S&S to engage with OEMs. S&S Cycle also has become a considerable player in racing (including in the AFT series with its support for the Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew team) while still maintaining its market leadership in the custom performance parts aftermarket.