Polaris RZR Pro XP gets new aftermarket audio kit option

Phoenix-based MTX Audio has introduced all-new audio kits and components for the Polaris RZR Pro XP platform of vehicles. This new offering will be compatible with machines that come with and without the Ride Command system option and install in existing factory locations.

Two of the primary components being introduced are the front speaker and subwoofer systems to complement the already popular rear speakers and amplifiers. The new PROXP-20-FS component speaker system features an all-weather 6 ½-inch midrange driver preinstalled in a rotationally molded enclosure that mounts in the factory location beneath the dash. Combined with that is a high output, soft dome tweeter that mounts in the existing housing on the top of the dash.

These components have been engineered to maximize your audio experience without sacrificing legroom or sound quality while riding. Additionally, the speaker pod’s design allows for installation in just a few minutes.

The subwoofer option, the PROXP-20-SW consists of a high output 10-inch subwoofer in a high mounted, ported design that installs in the dash. The enclosure is intended to be coupled with the MUD600-1 mono-block amplifier and features a front firing design to maximize bass output. The port allows it to produce deep vibrating bass while the high mount placement prevents water intrusion in most riding applications.

Also being introduced are all new RZR Pro XP audio kits that are designed to fit all models and platforms available. They will consist of a total of four main packages that will work on Ride Command and non- Ride Command vehicles alike from model years 2020 to present. These kits will offer different levels of audio experience from the basic three speaker package to a complete five speaker system. Additionally, there will be two OE add-on kits available. The first allows a customer to add the PROXP-20-SW and MUD600-1 amplifier to an existing OE front two speaker system and the second option allows the addition of a pair of our MUD65PL rear speakers to an OE two or three speaker system. All kits come complete with direct-fit hardware and plug-n-play harnesses for a frustration-free installation.

“With the rise in popularity of the Pro XP platform of vehicles combined with the limited audio options available to our customers, we knew we needed to bring a high quality, and bulletproof option to the market,” said Jason Fickas, director of Sales and Marketing. “We’ve put a lot of research and development into the design of these kits to ensure they are the easiest to install and deliver exceptional sound quality no matter what speed you’re going.”

The new RZR kits and components are expected to start shipping in mid-March.