New tire rack for Polaris RZR Pro XP launches

Garden Grove, California-based Assault Industries has introduced its Adventure Rack Pro for Polaris RZR Pro XP.

The Assault Industries Adventure Rack Pro was designed and engineered to provide excellent utility to the Polaris RZR Pro XP while retaining rear visibility. The Adventure Rack Pro will hold up to a 32-inch tire (space limited between the body and cage) and features adjustable EZ lift gas shocks. The latches can be released with one hand and as long as the weight of the tire is present on the rack, it can also be locked into the closed position with one hand.

The Adventure Rack Pro, in the closed position, has approximately 11 inches of storage space below. The tire is held down securely with the provided Assault Industries Rugged "Y" strap and with the Adventure Rack Pro, you can add the Wheel Storage Bag for even more storage capacity. The rack and all included components are constructed from high strength steel and powder coated black for a stealthy, sleek look and is finished with an Assault Industries laser cut and line grained aluminum logo plate.

The rack does not require removal for engine service. Simply remove a couple of extra screws and release the EZ lift shocks from their mounts, grab the bed handle, lift and pull out.

The Adventure Rack Pro will be available soon with a retail price of $549.99.