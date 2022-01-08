Performance UTV accessories company gets acquired

The performance side-by-side accessories landscape just took another interesting twist with news that a 30-year-old, family-owned business in Orange County has been sold.

Performance UTV accessories company Assault Industries, based in Garden Grove, California, has been acquired by Madison, Indiana-based SuperATV. The acquisition closed Jan. 6.

“Kristina and I have contemplated our long-term plans for many years now,” said Assault Industries owner Marcelo Danze. “After meeting with SuperATV’s leadership, it was apparent to us that SuperATV was the right partner and an ideal future steward for the Assault Industries brand.”

The acquisition of Assault Industries fits SuperATV’s strategy to expand their dealer and consumer reach using Assault Industries’ innovative product lines and West Coast dealer presence. Assault Industries’ passion for unmatched style and innovation and making the riding experience even more exciting aligns perfectly with SuperATV’s mission.

“We have built SuperATV from a hobby in my father’s garage to global leadership in the ATV/UTV aftermarket parts and accessory business,” said SuperATV president Lindsay Hunt. “Assault Industries shares SuperATV’s passion for both its customers and products, which will be a tremendous asset as we all work to WOW our customers, dealers and each other.”